The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $198.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.42.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Ossiam grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 526.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $4,089,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.07. 70,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $118.79 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

