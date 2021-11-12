The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 532.56 ($6.96) and last traded at GBX 528.35 ($6.90), with a volume of 29458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.87).

Specifically, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($41,311.73).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 501.56. The firm has a market cap of £921.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. The Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

About The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

