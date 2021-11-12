The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.87.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $91.55 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,417.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.