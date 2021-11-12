The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $105.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

