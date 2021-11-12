The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $174.45, but opened at $165.51. The Walt Disney shares last traded at $158.86, with a volume of 760,242 shares.

The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.41.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86. The stock has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

