Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $6,560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 72,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $631.11. 6,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,463. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $643.52. The company has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $593.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

