TheStreet Lowers Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to C

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $706.29 million, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.