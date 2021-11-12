TheStreet Upgrades Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) to “C”

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Fossil Group stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $885.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 1.82. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

