Thomas G. Wattles Sells 2,105 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ REG opened at $75.16 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

