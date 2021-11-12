Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crane were worth $57,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after buying an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crane by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

NYSE CR opened at $106.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.79.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

