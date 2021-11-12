Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Cooper-Standard worth $52,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $23.81 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

