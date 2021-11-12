Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $40,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

