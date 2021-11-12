Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $46,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

