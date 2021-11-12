Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,865 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $56,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $164.92 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

