Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

