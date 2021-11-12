thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €9.19 ($10.82) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.13. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.