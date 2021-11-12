TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $3.13 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TMC the metals stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 377,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.