TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 11,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,029. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TMC the metals stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 377,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TMC the metals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

