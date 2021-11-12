TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TMC the metals stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 11,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,029. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $15.39.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TMC the metals
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.