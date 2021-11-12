TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PBLT remained flat at $GBX 86 ($1.12) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.15 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 114.75, a quick ratio of 114.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.39.

About TOC Property Backed Lending Trust

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

