Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$122.50

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.61.

TSE:TIH opened at C$113.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.86. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.67. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$84.61 and a 52-week high of C$113.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,317,700. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $547,874 in the last quarter.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

