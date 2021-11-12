Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Touchstone Exploration stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52. The company has a market cap of £300.29 million and a PE ratio of 1,413.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.17. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

