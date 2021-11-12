TOWER (TOWER) Market Cap Hits $14.89 Million

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $1.03 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

