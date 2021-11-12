Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Townsquare Media by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

