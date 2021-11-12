TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 990,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $881.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

