TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Up to $23.88

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $24.61. TPI Composites shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 1,876 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $893.95 million, a P/E ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

