Traders Buy High Volume of SOC Telemed Call Options (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,331 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the average volume of 164 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 712,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 43.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $285.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SOC Telemed has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

