Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 21,934 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,404% compared to the typical volume of 1,458 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,973,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPH opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UpHealth will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

