TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$20.50 Price Target at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRSWF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

