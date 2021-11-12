Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Sells $135,570.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TRNS traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $98.80. 115,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,752. The firm has a market cap of $742.88 million, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

