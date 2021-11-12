Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Transphorm has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $268.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of -2.72.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

