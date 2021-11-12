Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 15,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

