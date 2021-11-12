Tree Island Steel Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSL stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64. Tree Island Steel has a 12-month low of C$2.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.41. The firm has a market cap of C$153.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

