Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.15

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 7394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMICY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trend Micro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $426.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

