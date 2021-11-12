Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.2986 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

