Truist Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $15.00

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

MAPS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

MAPS stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 168,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $12,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $9,421,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

