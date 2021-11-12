Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,940 shares of company stock valued at $412,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

