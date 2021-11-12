Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ GPRE opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
