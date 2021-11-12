Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after acquiring an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

