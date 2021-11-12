Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.