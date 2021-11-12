Truist Securities Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $40.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of eHealth stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
