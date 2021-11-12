Truist Securities Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $40.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.