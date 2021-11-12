Truist Securities Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $65.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

