TrustSwap Price Hits $1.21 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001908 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $108.77 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 89,997,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

