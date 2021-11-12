TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.255 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.TTEC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.570-$4.570 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. TTEC has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,732,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,052. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TTEC stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of TTEC worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

