Tudor Pickering Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$12.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.03.
Shares of MEG opened at C$11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
