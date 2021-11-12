Tudor Pickering Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$12.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective raised by Tudor Pickering to C$12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.03.

Shares of MEG opened at C$11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.83 and a 1 year high of C$11.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

