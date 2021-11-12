Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 672.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

