TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.49 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $292,832.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 414.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 115,073,456,947 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

