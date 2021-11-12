TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get TuSimple alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.89.

TuSimple stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TuSimple by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TuSimple (TSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.