Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 8,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,949. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $784.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.