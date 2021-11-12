Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $1,353,475.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $543.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $549.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $95,231,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

