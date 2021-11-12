Typerium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $805.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Typerium has a market cap of $974,478.88 and $805.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typerium has traded 111.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium (TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

