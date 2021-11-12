UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,975 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Iridium Communications worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $42.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

